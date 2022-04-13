Eiza González will act in a series for Apple Tv + with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington

​The successes for the actress Eiza González continue in Hollywood. She this time she will act in a series for Apple Tv + with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington.

Eiza González, 32, has gradually been climbing to more important projects.

The Mexican, who recently starred in the movie ‘Ambulance’ with Jake Gyllenhaal, will be part of the cast of ‘Extrapolations’, the new Apple TV + series that will be about the climate crisis.

In addition, Eiza will play the legendary actress María Félix, better known as ‘La Doña’, in the biographical film directed by Matthew Heineman.

I feel proud to be able to represent characters that change the game for Latin women and allow us to see ourselves in a different way,” she said in an interview for the EFE news agency.

Eiza’s secret to success in Hollywood

It is not a secret that Eiza is a very talented and very beautiful woman; however, to get to where she is she had to learn to say ‘no’ to projects that she might not be so interested in, but that in the end would give her artistic career a greater boost.

When you reach a certain point in your career, it is very important to say ‘no’ to certain characters who are reinforcing a stereotype,” the singer also confessed to EFE.

Eiza has always said that she is proud to be Mexican and to achieve everything she has done, above all, being able to work together with very important people in the industry.

I am proud to have grown up in Mexico surrounded by women who are dedicated to doing different jobs and careers,” said the actress.

Without a doubt, Eiza has known how to do it very well and will have even more successes.

With information from Excelsior.com