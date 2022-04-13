Eiza González talks about rejecting papers against her values ​​in Hollywood – El Financiero

Eiza Gonzalez has become one of the most popular latin actresses in hollywood for the past few years, so in promoting his latest film ambulancein which he shares credits with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIHe talked about the times when has decided to turn down a role.

“When you get to a certain point in your career it is very important to say no to certain characters that are reinforcing a stereotype. I I am proud to have grown up in Mexicosurrounded by women who are dedicated to doing different jobs and careers,” she told EFE.

How has Eiza’s career in Hollywood been?

Among the titles of the also singer are Baby: The Crime Apprentice (2017), Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Don’t worry, I take care of you (2020) or Godzilla vs. kong (2021).

For the film directed by Michael Bay, Eiza plays a paramedic from Los Angeles that, while trying to save the life of a policeman in an ambulance, she is taken hostage by two robbers trying to flee in that same vehicle after robbing a bank.

“And if you start to analyze, the role feels organic because in Los Angeles there are many Latinos and many women who do this type of work”, expressed who recognizes that it is not always easy to prosper in a world as complicated as the film industry without giving up certain principles. “When you are starting you have to do things that are not aligned with your values. Certain things have to be paid for others,” she added.

Likewise, the Mexican told the details about her new action film, for which he spent 37 days rolling inside the ambulance. “I rented one to prepare the character, I already understand it as if it were my home. Among the actors, the cameraman, the lighting, audio, We were ten people in a very small space. Your stomach couldn’t even sound, you could hear everything”, he pointed.

Eiza is happy to be part of this genre since in his childhood it was what he consumed because it was the content that came from the United States. “Not like art cinema, which now reaches all parts of the world,” she pointed out.

Among González’s future projects is the Apple TV + series Extrapolations, with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington. In addition, it will give life to the legendary María Félix in a biographical film to be directed by Matthew Heineman.

“They are very different projects. I feel proud to be able to represent characters that change the game for Latin women and allow us to see ourselves in a different way”.

*With information from EFE