Eiza González does not accept characters that pigeonhole her

LOS ANGELES (EFE).— Eiza González conquered Hollywood in record time until she became one of the Latin actresses most sought after by producers and blockbusters in the mecca of cinema, where she learned that sometimes the most powerful thing is knowing how to say “no”.

“When you reach a certain point in your career, it is very important to say no to certain characters that are reinforcing a stereotype,” the actress assured in an interview with Efe during the promotion of her latest premiere, “Ambulance”, which has just reached the cinemas.

Eiza González returns to the action genre, which she already dominated in films like “Baby Driver” (2017) and “Hobbs & Shaw” (2019), with a heist thriller directed by Michael Bay, known for blockbusters on the level of “Armageddon” (1998) and the “Transformers” saga.

In the new film, the actress plays a paramedic from Los Angeles, California, who, while trying to save the life of a police officer in an ambulance, is taken hostage by two robbers who are trying to flee in the same vehicle after robbing a bank.

“I feel proud to have grown up in Mexico, surrounded by women who are dedicated to doing different jobs and careers,” explains the Mexican actress.

“And if you start to analyze, the role feels organic because in Los Angeles there are many Latinos and many women who do this type of work,” he adds.

Although she herself recognizes that it is not always easy to prosper in a world as complicated and closed as Hollywood without giving up certain principles.

“When you’re starting out you have to do things that are not aligned with your values.” “You have to pay for certain things for others,” the actress is sincere.

In “Ambulance”, Eiza González has followed the instructions of Bay, a director who remains true to his style of not giving the viewer respite with fast-paced action, chases and explosions, this time aboard an ambulance recklessly driven by the star. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“We spent 37 days shooting inside an ambulance and I rented one to prepare the character, I already understand it as if it were my home,” jokes the actress.

The filmmaker has highlighted that almost everything that appears on the screen is very real, there are hardly any special effects or simulations and that it was more difficult to shoot in the ambulance that was traveling through Los Angeles at full speed than to choreograph the chases.

The actress confirms: “Among the actors, the camera, the lighting, the audio… We were ten people in a very small space. Your stomach couldn’t even rumble because you could hear everything”.

About being a regular in action roles, the actress recalls that in Mexico she grew up with action movies because “in the 1990s they were the ones that came from the United States.”

“Not like art cinema, which now reaches all parts of the world,” he says.

But soon the international public will learn about other facets of the Mexican actress, who already demonstrated her comedic skills in “I Care A Lot” (2020).

Eiza González will be part of “Extrapolations”, an Apple TV+ series about the climate crisis, whose cast will be led by stars Meryl Streep and Kit Harington.

In addition, she will give life to the legendary Mexican actress and “diva” María Félix (1914-2002), known as “La Doña”, in a biographical film directed by Matthew Heineman.

“They are very different projects. I feel proud to be able to represent characters that change the game for Latin women and allow us to see ourselves in a different way”, she concludes.