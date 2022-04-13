Edge of Tomorrow 2: The sequel will be made when Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt can

edge of tomorrow 2 (Edge of Tomorrow) will succeed as long as its main actors, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, have your agendas clear of projects. This has been confirmed by the director of the block buster from 2014, Doug Limanwhich has also announced that seek to build a solid script based on the relationship between both characterswithout falling into the vice of the sequels of the genre that seek more noise, explosions and increasingly impossible challenges for the heroes and heroines (via ScreenRant).

Edge of Tomorrow 2 will be a reality if Cruise and Blunt can make it

Although it did not perform poorly at the box office, on the edge of tomorrow It was gaining popularity among critics and the public through releases on DVD, Blu-ray and other home formats, with a large number of viewers who have applauded its mix of science fiction, action and time loops for years. The idea of ​​a sequel based on the film universe – let’s not forget, it’s based on a hugely successful Japanese manga, All you need is kill-, has been playing in Hollywood for years. But everything will depend on the agendas of its protagonists, two of the busiest stars of the star system. Liam wants to make it, but isn’t sure he’ll end up existing without them.







“It’s one of these things where if Tom and Emily and I were to say, ‘we are ready to pull the trigger and fire the starting gun on this script’, the movie is made. That’s how Hollywood works. The stars are the guardians and responsible for this type of project. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the film, it will happen,” announced the filmmaker, who has Doubts about the format that Hollywood chooses for the second parts of his great sagas. “Sometimes I see that sequels have to have more firepower or more explosions, but I think that no visual effect will beat what you will get from a great scene played by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt,” he clarified.

Blunt’s schedule seems pretty lightened by now, as his most recent movies (A Quiet Place 2 and Jungle Cruise) are finished and awaiting their premiere. Cruise, for his part, is still as busy as ever. is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8the first of which will premiere at the end of this year, and let’s not forget that he is waiting with Liman for his project in the space in collaboration with the NASA and SpaceX. Cruise and Liman, who have also coincided in Barry Sealthey also have moon park in pending works. The director has shown to be quite a busy guy, being locked down his last great film project and Chaos Walkingwith Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, one of his pending release tapes.