Easter: what movies are essential to see these days? | Good Friday | Holy Thursday | Senior Week | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

For some, Holy Week it is synonymous with a time to travel and have many adventures; however, there are those who prefer to spend this period at home with the family. For this reason, television has been in charge of turning some tapes into true classics to enjoy in the comfort of home. With an extensive repertoire, what are the films What can’t you stop watching these days? Here the details.

Marcellin, bread and wine (1954)

It tells the story of a little orphan boy who, like his own, will be in charge of changing the life and name of the friars. Innocent and mischievous like no other, he becomes an endearing character for many generations, even earning the affection of Jesus himself on the cross. Winner of the Silver Bear at the Berlin Festival in 1955.

Who Vadis? (1951)

It derives from the Latin “Where are you going?”, in clear reference to the words used by Peter when he met Christ on the Appian Way. This tape tells us the amorous adventures of a roman soldier and a young maidenmember of the first group of Christians in Rome, who are accused of the burning ordered by Nero to the ancient city.

The Ten Commandments (1956)

With Charlton Heston as the protagonist, this adaptation of the life of Moses shows us the path of the apostle until the revelation that God makes him and that concludes in the creation of the ten tips to be a good christian. Directed by Cecil B. DeMille, it is a nonstop production that runs nearly four hours.

Ben Hur (1959)

William Wyler’s epic and starring, again, by charlton hestonalong with Stephen Boyd and Jack Hawkins. It tells the story of two old friends who duel and it is characterized by not showing the face of Jesus Christ, although this marks the entire life of Judah Ben Hur. Winner of eleven Oscars, it is a classic of cinema at this time.

The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Mel Gibson was the architect of a work that recounts the last days of Jesus. It was shot in Latin and Aramaic, the original languages ​​spoken by Christ in his lifetime, and, by order of the same director, it was screened throughout the world in its original version. It also stands out for its bloody scenes and realism where the film stands out, which even has restrictions in some countries.

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

On the animation side comes this film that can be enjoyed from the smallest to the largest. As the first traditional film produced and distributed by Dreamworks, it tells the story of Moses from the perspective of an experienced director like Steven Spielberg. A different option for the whole family.