Dune 2, Josh Brolin reveals some anticipation and admits to being in “diet panic” | Cinema

I’m in the cast of Dune: Part 2. Someone told me that I was not part of the cast reported on IMDb, and I went so far as to ask Liz (my agent) to add me on the site. It is something that makes me very proud!

In an interview with Collider Josh Brolin confirmed his involvement inexplaining that there was a small misunderstanding related to the presence or not on the IMDb page of the film (the site, as known, is not particularly reliable for films that have not yet entered production):

Brolin also offered a small update on his preparation for the role, revealing that Gurney Halleck and Stilgar will fight a lot in the second film:

[…] Javier Bardem and I, at the Oscars, looked at each other and admitted that… we put on some bacon. And we had just talked to Denis Villeneuve, the week before. We hadn’t read any scripts yet, and he said, “You guys are going to spend all your time fighting. You’ve been to the desert with the Fremen and all. ” We panicked. We looked down and noticed this little friend hanging on our abs! So at the Oscars we were already totally on a diet, even if you wouldn’t have said it. We were already in diet mode, indeed in diet panic mode ”.

In the second Dune film we will see Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atredies, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, while Florence Pugh is expected to play Princess Irulan and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha.

