“Dumb” is the new song by Bonnie P.

Available in radio rotation “Scema” (prod. Andrea Blanc), the new single by BONNIE P., already online on digital platforms

“Idiot” from Bonnie P. is a song with a triumphant sound that wants to express the joy of a rebirth.

In a world that constantly tries to nasty the key phase of the chorus “It takes strength to remain fragile” it is a white flag towards that anger that we feel and that poisons us.

It takes strength to remain fragile, don’t hide, don’t wear a shield, stay yourself, respect yourself. This phrase is a “take care of yourself” whispered in the ear of those who are lost and found, of those who are still looking for themselves, of those who abandon themselves stumbling into roles and people who do not belong to them just to escape from themselves same.

The artist explains about the piece: “Foolish is the victory of the inner self, without shields and no more masks. Free, free to express who we are. There is no longer any judgment or shame in this world of our own that contaminates with energy and happiness. “

The video clip focuses on the tormented roles played by Bonnie P., who alternates as a widow crying black tears, a prostitute, and a discriminated person. Towards the end, a positive implication occurs when the discriminated person is helped to get up by one of the people who was judging him (in the scene we see three hands pointing all towards the protagonist lying on the ground unable to react), while the other two characters they are both reflected in something. Here appears the last scene in which she dressed in white with feathers represents, in fact, a swan, a symbol of rebirth.

Biography

Bonnie Ppseudonym from Priscilla Sammartinorapper, songwriter, graduated in opera singing, born and raised in Salerno. He began his Urban journey in 2013, taking part in jam and battle of songs within the HipHop scene of Salerno and Naples, with the name of ” Pupetta ”. In 2014 you published your first independent project in limited edition physical copy. In 2016 together with the producer Mista Bobo and in collaboration with Quadraro Basement he released his first album called “ Malament ” featuring as Capo Plaza, Peppe Soks and other names of the Campania scene. 2018 sees the release of the Overdose album, an experimental rap / pop album featuring Bobo and Dms productions. Subsequently, among the publications of various singles and collaborations in the following years, certainly to keep in mind are the remix in Campania dialect of the hit “ Bodak Yellow ” by Cardi B and of “ Soy Peor ” by Bad Bunny, the singles ” Riest Senz e Me ” and ” Riest Ancor Cà ”, the collaborations with Poli OK in ” Vlt remix ”, with Mattway and Warez in ” Young guns ” and with Fabio Musta in ” Nun Perd A Cap ” and the freestyle ” Mors Tua Vita Mea ” released during the lockdown period, in which he combines rap with an intro sung in a lyrical voice. In October 2020 the move to Milan sees the beginning of the collaboration with Andrea Blanc on the productions of the new project. After starting the new year with “Sparta”, a song that marks the beginning of the new artistic phase of Bonnie P.

