Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already sold 46,000 tickets in Spain

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It’s going to be the next big thing from Marvel Studios. Of that we have no doubt, and the evidence is beginning to be evident. After breaking its first pre-sale ticket record, surpassing batman and following in the footsteps of Spider-Man: No Way Homewe now know that the sequel directed by sam raimi has already sold 46,000 tickets in Spain before its premiere. The advance sale started on April 6, so in a period of one week it has even surpassed Avengers: Infinity War in our territory.

The Russo brothers’ film, in the same period of time, sold 32,000 admissions. In the first 24 hours of presale, Doc Strange 2 managed to place a total of 30,000 tickets. To give you an idea, only two Disney titles have managed to exceed those figures: Star Wars: The Force Awakens (49,000 entries in 24 hours) and Avengers: Endgame (80,000 entries in 24 hours).

Unrivaled at the box office?

It is evident that the public has an immense desire to be able to sink their teeth into the new feature film of benedict cumberbatchand it is that even Kevin Feig, head of Marvel Studios, assured that Strange’s work was going to be the anchor of the UCM. We know that it will be a festival of cameos, references, easter eggs and appearances of characters based on the House of Ideas comics that will officially sneak into the current canon, such as Professor X.

“ Doctor Strange 2 to be a true festival of appearances, and for now it has swept pre-sale.

In addition to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthis summer we will also have available in theaters Thor: Love and Thundernext installment of Chris Hemsworth Y Taika Waititi at the forefront of Marvel’s God of Thunder story. Although in this case there is some commotion because we do not have a trailer or teaser at this point, and the film opens on july 8. When can we see something?