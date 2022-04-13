Doctor Strange 2 receives PG-13 rating for terrifying visuals and intense sequences of violence and action

With a few weeks to go before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters, fans can no longer contain their excitement to discover how this new installment will continue to expand the MCU. The film is a sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, and will follow Strange and other important characters as they enter the Multiversal chaos and face the adversities that come with it.

Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, an acclaimed director who has vast experience working in horror films (The Hellish Dead – 61%, The Army of Shadows – 97%), and of course superheroes, since it was he who directed the iconic Spider-Man trilogy – 89%, starring Tobey Maguire. As the filmmaker has indicated, Doc Strange 2 It will be Marvel’s first horror film, marking a new stage for the studio.

This April 12, Discussing Film tweeted that Multiverse of Madness It has been rated PG-13 for having intense sequences of violence and action, as well as frightening images and language inappropriate for children under 13. We leave you the ad below:

#MultiverseOfMadness has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language.” pic.twitter.com/WkULA9xw1P — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 13, 2022

In this upcoming Multiversal adventure, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the Stephen Strange, alongside a cast that includes Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. . The film will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, WandaVision – 95%, Loki- 96% and Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%.

Various reports indicate that Doc Strange 2 It will have numerous cameos that will undoubtedly leave the audience speechless. The list of possible appearances includes Captain Carter, Captain Marvel/Monica Rambeau, Deadpool, Ghost Rider, Iron Man (Tom Cruise), Loki/Sylvie, Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Ultron and Wolverine. (Hugh Jackman). It was recently announced that this title will last on screen for 2 hours and 6 minutes, and a large part of the audience considers that this is not enough time to develop the story satisfactorily.

We leave you the synopsis of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness then:

The MCU opens the doors to the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. He journeys into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

