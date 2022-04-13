DJ Jazzy Jeff Defends Will Smith Over Oscars Slap: ‘He’s Human’

DJ Jazzy Jeff has become the latest artist to wade into the debate over Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars, defending the actor for his “humane” reaction.

Last month, Smith punched Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. After numerous apologies for the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy, calling his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable,” before being banned from the Oscars for a decade.

Since the incident, Smith has been condemned by a host of celebrities including A$AP Rocky, Janet Hubert, Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer and Zoë Kravitz, while the likes of Denzel Washington and UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak have supported him.

At a live act in Chicago, Jazzy Jeff – who formed the DJ duo Jazzy Jeff And The Fresh Prince with Smith in 1986 and won two Grammys for “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Summertime” before splitting in 1994 – defended his former bandmate.

“You don’t have to understand that it was something he was proud of. It was a misjudgment, you know?” he said in a video posted on his Instagram.

“I think what I’ve realized is that I don’t know a lot of people who have had less misjudgment than him.

“I can name 50 times when he should have punched someone and he didn’t. So if he has an error in judgment, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from people who don’t think people like that are human.” .

In a new statement announcing Smith’s ouster, the Academy reflects on the actor’s behavior, praises Rock’s “composure” and calls for “a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted” (per Variety). .

“The 94th Academy Awards was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year, however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage. they said.

“During our broadcast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. We are sorry. This was an opportunity to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short: we were not prepared to which was unprecedented.”

Despite calls from some industry figures to revoke Smith’s Oscar – which he won the same night for his performance in King Richard – including one of Chris Rock’s brothers, the Oscars have no legal authority to do so.