Disneyland Paris, 30 years in numbers (of success)

On April 12, 1992, we all, in one way or another, believed in magic. the place that waltdisney he had imagined and related for decades to millions of children from side to side of the globe and that he wanted so much to show his daughters, where any story could come to life and that he himself baptized as Disneyland, ceased to be a dream to become a wonderful reality in the heart of Paris. The theme park opened its doors in the French capital “in the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration for everyone”as stated by Michael D. Eisner, president of the Walt Disney Company at that time.

Three decades later, the wish has not only come true, but this resort can boast of having become the first tourist destination in Europe. A meeting point between young and old, a place where magic and illusions are never lost. 30 years marked by successes, some unimaginable, even for the greatest creator of dreams of the 20th century, which make it one of the great milestones of the time.

Disneyland Paris: a dream come true

As it could not be otherwise for a theme park that is committed to innovation, the expansion during this time has been remarkable with multiple novelties that have contributed to its success among the public. Since the opening of a second park, Walt Disney Studiosten years after its opening, until the launch of such iconic attractions as Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain (1995) or Tower of Terror (2008).

From Michael Jackson to Beyoncé: the resort has hosted multiple celebrities

At the same time, Disneyland has been adding dream shows, rides, shows, parades, full of surprises and illusion that will last forever in the retina of those who have entered said complex.

A magical world where we return to our childhood and enjoy every little detail that has fallen in love with more than 375 million people in these 30 years. Among them, internationally renowned celebrities. michaeljackson, BeyonceLady Gaga, Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Serena Williams, Emma Stone, Bruce Willis…

