Disney would have fired Johnny Depp for his bad behavior and not for the accusations of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard has begun, three years after the actor filed a US$50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife, accusing her of having defamed him in a newspaper article. Washington Post where he talked about his experience as a victim of domestic violence, for which Disney would have fired him from the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Or at least that is the version that Depp and his lawyers gave to the media, the reality seems to be different after all.

You may also like: Amber Heard was about to lose her role in Aquaman 2 due to conflict with Johnny Depp

In accordance with ScreenRantDisney had doubts from the beginning about the role of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, but the film was a box office success and the actor was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for that character; him later he would be nominated again for Discovering Neverland- 83% and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – 86%, but the pirate continued to be very successful with the sequels.

When it was announced that Disney was developing a reboot for Pirates of the Caribbean, Depp was furious, it was very difficult to lose the role, but although he has blamed it all this time on the accusations of Amber Heardin the trial the lawyer of the actress, Ben Rottenbornrevealed that this is not the case. In accordance with dead lineDisney does have a file on Johnny Deppwhere he collected numerous articles about his misbehavior, but none of these were the article from Washington Post written by Heard. These were his words (via ScreenRant):

The evidence will show that Disney had a file on him, had press articles, had other information on Mr. Depp and they did not have this article at all in their files, it was not recorded by them, just as it was not recorded with the public.

Also read: #JusticeForJohnnyDepp becomes a trend before starting the trial between the actor and Amber Heard

Now the question that arises is how much it would affect the actor if it is shown that the article of Washington Post had no influence on Disney’s decision to reboot Pirates of the Caribbean. In 2020 Depp already faced Heard in the trial against the British newspaper The Sun, who called him a “wife beater” a few years ago. On that occasion, the jury considered that there was sufficient evidence that he had assaulted his ex-wife.

We don’t know where this conflict that’s been years in the making will end, but since losing the previous trial cost him his role in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – 51% to Depp, what will happen if he loses again? There is a counter-claim made by Heard for US$100 million, how could he pay something like that if he loses his job?

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is practically dead already, after the third installment there was a massive box office success, but the creativity seemed to have died out in the saga. With the fifth part it was clear that something was very wrong at this point, and although a reboot sounds like something very reasonable, many suspect that without Depp in the role of Jack Sparrow, that ship will end up sinking.

There really isn’t much to add. It was known that Depp was not the most mentally stable person since before he separated from his ex-wife, but in the past such attitudes were the norm among Hollywood stars, as drug and alcohol abuse aroused the instincts darkest of people. Thanks to the #MeToo movement, for the first time the issue began to be addressed, and those in positions of power were marginalized when it was discovered that they had abused it to take advantage of others.

Don’t leave without reading: Defense of Johnny Depp assures that Amber Heard posed as a victim to advance his career