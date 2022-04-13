Disney prepares the sequel to ‘Cruella’ with Emma Stone

Last Friday, May 28, the film premiered in theaters and on Disney+ ‘cruella’, starring Emma Stone, and that deals with the character Cruella de Vil from the 1956 novel ‘The Hundred and One Dalmatians’ that was later adapted to the cinema by Disney.

And apparently, the Disney tape about the charismatic villain from ‘101 Dalmatians’ He liked it so much that according to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney would already be preparing a second installment with Emma Stone, again, as the protagonist.

In addition, as revealed by the aforementioned medium, the director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara they will also repeat at the controls.

The simultaneous release in theaters and on the Disney payment platform has raised $48.5 million globally that, although it is not much compared to the premiere of ‘A quiet place’ (90 million), released on the same day, the truth is that it could be a good hook for the streaming platform.

From the moment the first previews of ‘Cruella’ began to come out, the film was on everyone’s lips as fans compared the tone and style of “protagonist who descends into hell” with the successful film of ‘Joker’.

“We expect a long journey”

Besides, The Hollywood Reporter has collected the statements of a Disney spokesman who affirm that they are “Very pleased with the box office success of ‘Cruella’ coupled with the film’s strong run on Disney+ to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, earning a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes plus an A across all CinemaScore demographics during its opening weekend, placing it among the most popular of our live action versions. As the audience continues to enjoy the film, we look forward to a long run.”

