DC to pave the way for Black Adam movie with new Justice Society comics

A new title linked to the films will be published by DC Comics during this year. A series of one-shots focused on the different members of the Justice Society that will appear in Black Adamthe tape about the enemy of Shazam that will be carried out by Dwayne Johnson.

According to The Beat, this post will kick off with a one-shot on hawkman which will be written by Cavan Scott and will feature art by Scot Eaton, as well as colors by Norm Rapmund.

In the Black Adam movie, Hawkman will be played by actor Aldis Hodge and, according to the description, this comic called Black Adam–The Justice Society Files: Hawkman will lay out the character’s history before the events of that production.

“A long time ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Is he still a hero or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted not only by the past, but also by the vengeful spirit of a misguided thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The path to Black Adam starts here.” says the description of Black Adam–The Justice Society Files: Hawkman.

Although the story of Hawkman will be the main hook of this one-shot, in its 48 pages the comic will also include a side story focused on Adrianna Tomaz/Isis (Sarah Shahi’s character). That story was made by Bryan Q. Miller with Marco Santucci and will count as “As a pivotal moment in the lives of Teth-Adam and his son Hurut begins to unfold in ancient Kahndaq, modern Kahndaq meets a new hero: antiquities professor by day, ‘cultural recovery specialist’ by night. night, Adrianna Tomaz. And unfortunately for Adrianna, she is about to ‘unleash’ a sacred totem from the wrong stakeholder: Intergang”.

Black Adam–The Justice Society Files: Hawkman will be released on July 5, but the Black Adam movie will only hit theaters in October and, in addition to the characters mentioned above, will include Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom-Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone ( Quintessa Swindell).