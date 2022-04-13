Daniel Radcliffe Reveals How Alfonso Cuarón Changed the ‘Harry Potter’ Universe – CINEMABLEND

It is evident how much the saga of ‘Harry Potter’ changed once Alfonso Cuarón took the reins, and Daniel Radcliffe himself knows it.

Harry Potter is one of the most recent and current sagas that reaffirmed its strength after the premiere of the special on HBO: return to hogwarts. 20 years after the premiere of the film harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stonewe can say that the change between this and The prisoner of Azkabanso Daniel Radcliffe reflects a little on how Alfonso Cuarón came to change this magical universe.

The first Harry Potter film and the The secret chamber They were directed by Chris Columbus, who with his cinema has shown the excellent work he does with child actors, as well as the light that he brings with him. Nevertheless, by the third film neither Radcliffe, nor Emma Watson nor Rupert Grint were still children, so the story screamed for a change of tone, about it the forever boy who lived said for the magazine Empire:

“[Los productores de Harry Potter] they got Alfonso Cuarón to come in and direct the third. Now, by modern cinema standards, that decision seems very smart and good. At that point, I think we can forget how disposable that choice seemed, like the guy who had just done Y Tu Mama Tambien. But then again, it’s one of the decisions that our producer David Heyman made that really shaped the next few years of the series and allowed us to go to a darker place.”

Precisely the tone that the also director of Rome took marked a precedent of what the saga would end up being, in the aforementioned specialCuarón explained that he visualized this tape as a coming of agea key moment in which the characters grow not only on a story level, but also personally.

As Radcliffe mentions, Nowadays it’s common to make those crazy decisions to bring a “fresher” new director to a franchise, as Marvel did at the time with James Gunn and Taika Waititi, and like Alfonso, both worked perfectly, although at the time it did not seem to be the right choice.

