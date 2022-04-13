Daniel Radcliffe Confesses ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Would Have Been Impossible In His Condition A Few Years Ago

The meeting for the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter‘ Earlier this year was a very special moment for all fans of the magical saga and also for all its protagonists.

Excitement was palpable in the air all reunions we all shed a little tear with the signs of affection, especially between Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

After the experiences, so similar and at the same time so different, that the three protagonists had growing up between shoots, their paths have separated and they do not maintain a constant relationship, but always are considered “family”although they had their problems as you can see in the video above.

However, now Radcliffe has been honest on the Empire podcast about what it meant to him and what was the most special and they were really other co-stars, although without a doubt with Emma and Rupert he will always have a different bond.

“It was very, very charming. i’m really happy that we did. It is double-edged weapon, Go back. If they had done an anniversary at 5 years, that would have been silly, but if they had, I’m not sure if it would have been fit to go. It would have been a different feeling,” she confesses.

The most special of the meeting for Daniel Radcliffe

“I think where i am now in my life allowed me to feel good to return. And it was honestly great. There’s something lovely and full circle about have adult conversations with people you had only had conversations with as a child. That was very, very cool,” adds the actor, about other reunions that took place in the HBO Max special.





Daniel Radcliffe and Helena Bonham Carter at the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion | hbo max



“Especially with Helen [Bonham Carter] and Chris Columbus and Gary [Oldman]but also people like phelps twins. That was interesting. Because, you know, we got along in the movies, but they were older. I was 11 when we started, and they were like 14 or 15, and at that age, it’s a huge gap,” he explains.

A difference that now does not feel the same: “Now we are only men in our thirties, and the age difference fades in a very nice way. It was great to see everyone and see how we’ve all ended up okay in some way. It was something that made me feel very proud, really, of all of us.”

