‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ On Amazon Prime: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast, Release Date And More

ads

Throwback to the ’70s. If the source material is any indication, then Amazon’s upcoming TV series, Daisy Jones & The Six, will take viewers on a journey into a world of bell bottoms, arena rock, and behind-the-scenes drama.

Based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of a fictional rock band called The Six, fronted by an enigmatic woman named Daisy. The book was a huge success upon its release in March 2019, but Amazon snapped up the TV rights nearly a year before it hit stores.

Reese Witherspoon chose the novel for one of her Reese’s Book Club selections, and her production company, Hello Sunshine, partnered with Amazon to produce the series.

“As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and am thrilled to bring it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material speaks volumes. the Oscar winner said in a statement in July 2018. “With [Scott] Neustadter and [Michael H.] Weber, two writers I deeply admire, who are managing this project, I am just as confident that Daisy and her band’s journey to find their voice will leave as permanent a mark on viewers around the world as it did on me.”

In November 2019, Riley Keough signed on to play the titular Daisy Jones, who was partially based on Stevie Nicks. Zola’s actress descends from rock royalty: her grandfather is Elvis Presley. (Her parents are Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough).

“I am so proud of how hard everyone has worked to bring this story to life,” the Golden Globe nominee wrote via Instagram in September 2021 as the show began its first day of filming. “All the writers have done such an amazing job. Everyone at Amazon, the entire team on the entertainment side and also on the music side working tirelessly and wearily to make us sound good. The cast for working so hard learning to do things we’ve never done. Thank you thank you thank you!!”

The American Honey star appears alongside Sam Claflin, who plays Daisy’s bandmate Billy Dunne. The Me Before You actor learned to play guitar for the role during the 2020 coronavirus lockdowns, which began shortly after production originally began.

“It has everything a good TV drama requires, really,” he told Entertainment Tonight of the show in September 2020. “The one thing it didn’t have is a real person who can play guitar, because that’s something I didn’t have. in my tool belt going into this. But it’s something that I luckily had a little more time to do because of where we are.”

Keep scrolling for more details on Daisy Jones & The Six.

ads