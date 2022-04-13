Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to inappropriately touching a woman

The effect of the scandal Harvey Weinstein keep going. The most recent case to come to court is that of Cuba Gooding Jr., best remembered for his role in Jerry Maguire: Love and Challenge. 85%. The actor, who is accused of raping three women between 2018 and 2019, has pleaded guilty to one charge of “forcible touching.” With this he plans to avoid spending time in prison as part of a deal.

According to information from Variety, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to one charge of touching a woman inappropriately without her consent at a New York club in 2018. Despite this, he has decided to plead not guilty and reject any other accusations against him. , including six misdemeanor charges. More than 20 women have pointed out the actor for this type of situation.

The statement was made so that Gooding could avoid going to prison. Likewise, he extends his alcohol and behavior management therapy for six more months, which began in 2019. It was in that year that he was arrested after an altercation in another Manhattan club in which he would have groped another woman, the trial was delayed several times.

Gooding Jr. is best remembered for the line “show me the money” in Jerry Maguire: Love and Dare – 85%, sports drama that starred alongside Tom Cruise. The film became a critical and commercial success and earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Although he appeared in various projects after that, none really achieved the same reception.

It was not until the last decade that he came back to the attention of the public. This thanks to the series The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story – 97%, in which he played OJ Simpson. The drama, based on real events, reconstructs the trial for double homicide that this athlete faced. The protagonist ended up winning an Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries.

The accusations against him all revolve around inappropriate touching that several women have denounced. It is also believed that another reason for pleading guilty was to prevent a couple of them from having the opportunity to give their testimonies during the trial. The three women whose cases had served the charges against them will be able to share a statement about what happened as part of the same deal.

The problems for Gooding Jr. could continue. The actor was also accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman in 2013 in the New York hotel room he was staying in. The legal action was taken in mid-2020 and although he has denied the accusations, the investigations are expected to continue before another process.

