Cruz Azul comes out with the two “new” ones to look for the comeback

The Chilean striker has been in the eye of the hurricane after confronting Juan Reynoso to request more playing time.

Jesus Corona, Carlos Rodriguez and Juan Escobar are the casualties of Cruz Azul for the semifinal round of Concachampions in view of Cougars. However, and luckily for the blue team, Ángel Romero was part of the squad and will also start from the start to seek a comeback against UNAM.

He faced the three casualties John Reynosowho has already announced which will be the eleven that will go to Aztec stadium in search of a victory that installs La Maquina in the final of the international event. One of those who is called to revolutionize the eleven will be Ivan Moralesa striker whose wishes are granted after having demanded more playing time from the coach.

The cement workers fell 2-1 in the first leg and are forced to overcome UNAM to advance to the round. Unlike what happens in Europe, Concacaf still gives added value to the away goal, so Cruz Azul would only need a win by the minimum – as long as they don’t score – to eliminate their rivals. From there to the entry of the Chilean soccer player and Romero himself are the bases to achieve the epic.

With this panorama of absences, Cruz Azul will play against Pumas with the following lineup: Sebastián Jurado; Adrian Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Luis Abram; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero; Ivan Morales, Uriel Antuna and Angel Romero.

When and how to watch the Concachampions semifinal between Cruz Azul and Pumas?

Cruz Azul and Pumas will play the second leg of the Concachampions semifinals tonight from the Azteca Stadium. This duel will start at 9:00 p.m. (local time) and the cement workers will seek to reverse the tie after falling in Ciudad Universitaria by a score of 2-1. The broadcast of these 90′ ​​minutes will be borne by Fox Sports.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!