Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed: here’s what’s happening

Cristiano Ronaldo lives a very complicated moment at United and the future is uncertain: the Portuguese would have been ignored on an important decision

It is undoubtedly the worst moment in the career of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is very nervous and dissatisfied, as is amply demonstrated by the ugly gesture towards the opposing fan after the bitter defeat on the Everton field. CR7 strongly risks not qualifying for the next one Champions League.

The ranking is clear: the fourth place, currently occupied by Tottenham (57 points), he is 6 points with 7 days from the closing. In short, a situation that is anything but happy. Not surprisingly, rumors have been running for some time about a possible farewell of the Madeira champion to the ‘Red Devils’ during the transfer market summer. The coming season will presumably be the last chance and the champion, which he has accomplished 37 years old on February 5th, he still wants to be a protagonist in Europe, perhaps trying to win some other trophies. Although a possible transfer to America, frequent stop of the big names who have almost reached the end of their glorious football adventures. It is clear how Ronaldo’s stay in Manchester depends a lot on the choice of the new manager. The club, in this sense, has already moved on for a long time, with mister Rangnick who will soon leave his post.

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed by United for the bench

As for the successor, the British have already practically closed for Erik ten Hag ofAjax. But the profile in question divides the locker room, as most of the team would have preferred Mauricio Pochettino, who will leave PSG unless there are surprises. Furthermore, according to what is reported by the ‘Manchestereveningnews’, the company would have decided autonomously to bet on the Dutchman, without consulting first with Ronaldo, who absolutely preferred Zidaneand the rest of the companions.

CR7 months ago vetoed the arrival of With you and his powerful attorney, Jorge Mendeshe recommended to United Julen Lopetegui after the exemption of Solskjaer. For the future of the Portuguese ace, the choice of the coach is crucial. Faced with this treatment, Ronaldo could be persuaded definitively to change the air.