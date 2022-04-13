Cristiano Ronaldo already greets United: the turning point arrives

Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell to Juventus and subsequent transfer to Manchester United was not so lucky even for the Portuguese champion.

Separation at the end of August, in the last days of the summer transfer market session, was not the best move nor for the Juventus nor for Cristiano Ronaldo. The bianconeri, in fact, did not have enough time to take countermeasures, while the Portuguese believed he could get drunk on a new lymph, but it wasn’t like that.

Numerous ups and downs made up the first return of CR7 in Premier Leagueup to the season finale with evident nervousness. Ronaldo he has not stopped giving his contribution, but undoubtedly more was expected from the player, who in some key games has failed in terms of finalization.

This involves reflections on the part of the management of the Manchester Unitedbut also by Cristiano Ronaldowho wants to experience his last seasons as a professional footballer in the most satisfying way.

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo may leave the club at the end of the season

The indiscretion launched by the ‘Manchester Evening News’ tells that the player is no longer so convinced that he wants to remain in the club for next season. Beyond the difficulties encountered on the pitch, it seems that the player would not have settled in the best even with the team. Hence the reasoning on whether or not to stay with i Red Devils.

In the summer of 2023 the contract for CR7 with the United. UIn a relatively short time, it may still be too long. In January, in fact, a meeting between the English management and the Portuguese entourage would have already been held to discuss about the possible termination of the contract at the end of the current sporting year.