Crime Codes – Free Money and more

on the hunt for crime codes? This open world Roblox game recently came out of a premium release and is now available for everyone to enjoy. As such, we have compiled all the currently working gifts, so you can get all the useful gifts available in the game.

Not only will we review the crime codes that currently work, but we'll also break down exactly how you redeem them. That's in addition to looking at exactly how you play the game, because that has changed slightly in recent weeks.

All Labor Crime Codes

WINTER NOW – $10k cash

Unfortunately, the following penal codes have expired. These were last tested and confirmed not to work on April 12, 2022.

Expired codes:

NIGHTMARE – 24 hours of double XP

– 24 hours of double XP GAME MODES

The code is 47k

INCOGNITO

How do I use crime codes?

Upload Criminality through the Roblox game page or mobile app.

Start in a lobby, until you are free in the open world.

Head to an ATM, which is usually located in the center of the map.

Press E and select Redeem Code.

Paste a code from our list and press Redeem.

If the code is valid and working, you will receive a message detailing what you have unlocked.

Actually redeeming your Criminality codes is a bit more difficult than expected. It’s not challenging by any means, although the steps required are a bit more extensive than many Roblox games. Here is how to do it:

What are criminal codes?

As with many Roblox games, Criminality codes are free coupons that you can redeem to unlock in-game items. The content of each crime code is entirely up to the developer. However, they are very often used to access free cash, resources, or other exclusive loot that you would otherwise have to scramble for.

For now, Criminality codes will come in handy to give you a dose of cash. It is the base currency of the game, used to buy new weapons and upgrades to protect yourself from other players. That happens in the armory, so if you redeem the Criminality codes and head there, you should be able to upgrade your armory.

Of course, in the future the codes could easily supply exclusive weapons or camos, as well as even more money. That’s the most likely scenario, so keep your eyes peeled for even more crime codes in the future.

How do I play criminality?

The good news is that playing Criminality is a very easy experience. All you need to do is search for the game on the Roblox site or follow the link provided in the instructions above. Then hit the big green play button and it will load into the game. Please note that Criminality is only playable on the Roblox PC app, so mobile users will not be able to try the game through their pocket device.

Previously, Criminality was a premium Roblox game, where you had to spend real life money in the form of Robux to access the game. Fortunately, that has changed now, and the game is live and accessible, free for everyone. You can still spend Robux to host your own afflicted-free private server, but it’s no longer a requirement to play.

How do I get more crime codes?

Once you’ve redeemed the only currently working crime code, you’ll no doubt want even more. As such, we’ve compiled some helpful places to check for future code drops, so you can always stay on top of all the giveaways.

First of all, you’ll want to stay close to the Crime Twitter Page. That’s where all the previous codes have landed, so we don’t expect future installments to be any different. There’s also a Discord group to join, where you can chat with the community and see some sneak peeks of future updates.

