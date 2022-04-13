Correction of April 12 in Fortnite: changes and news

Correction of April 12, 2022 in Fortnite: changes and news

The April 12, 2022, Fortnite He received a correction either hotfix what added new content to the game. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news added this day to the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

Fortnite: the war in The Daily Bugle ends, and a new one begins in Condominium Canyon

The first War zone started in The Daily Bugle on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 has concluded with the victory of the Sevenwho have taken over the area, and have established new Donation Booths To generate Armored Battle Buses and Turrets.

The IO airship that was flying over the area has been destroyed and has crashed into the sea, in the northeast part of the map:

The IO Airship over The Daily Bugle was shot down and the wreckage fell northeast of the island

The Seven continue their efforts to free the island from the yoke of the Imagined Order, and the next War Zone is Condominium Canyon:

The next War Zone is Condominium Canyon

the unfriendly character Sabertooth has been relocated to this area of ​​the map:

Sabretooth now spawns on the IO Blimp above Condo Canyon

Weapons and items coming back from the camera

The thrusters o jetpacks return from camera after this hotfix. They are found in the Airships of the Imagined Order, in wall lockers.

Boosters return to Fortnite. We can find them inside the Airships of the OI

On the other hand, egg thrower They return temporarily to celebrate Easter in Fortnite. They can be found randomly on the ground, in chests, and/or in supply drops.

The Egg Thrower is back for Easter

They also return Jumping Eggs, consumables that appear at certain points on the island and with which we can recover health and shield. They also provide us with an anti-gravity effect, which prevents us from falling damage, and allows us to jump higher than normal.

We will find Jumping Eggs (Easter Eggs) at different points on the map

Other changes and news

Condo Cannon won’t take any hits in competitive queues, but Sabretooth will relocate anyway.

Jetpacks are not available in Competitive mode queues, but are included in the trial period.

Egg Launchers and Jumping Eggs are not included in competitive queues.

This is a minor content update for Fortnite; It’s not a patch, so you don’t have to download anything. It is content that is added to the game without further ado, and all you have to do is log in to enjoy it. In our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you all the secrets of the game.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration