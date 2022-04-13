collections with the colors of the flag

During the first weeks of the war, most of the squares and town halls of cities around the world will be illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, yellow and blue. Subsequently, the symbology of this country has been replicated in many sectors. One of the most outstanding, fashion, where it is difficult to draw the line between doing business out of misfortune or taking advantage of the window display to allocate the profits to the cause of solidarity with the Ukrainian civilian population. Examples are found in the main international brands, the low cost ones and also the local ones from the same country that suffers the war.

Julianne Moore and Alessandra Brunialti

American actress Julianne Moore, together with her friend, designer Alessandra Brunialti, launched cashmere hats in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “Funds from the purchase of this hat will go to the UNICEF Ukraine Office account. My wonderful and talented friend Alessandra Brunialti made these hats and many of you have already purchased them. But if you haven’t already, this is a great way to express your support for the people of Ukraine,” Julianne Moore told her Instagram followers. In the comments under the Oscar-winning actress’s post, many celebrities wrote that they had already bought a hat. Among them are the actresses Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Cure

British rock group The Cure have released t-shirts printed in yellow and blue letters with a quote from their Lovesong song ‘How far away and will always love you (However far, I will always love you“). “We have added the blue and yellow jersey to our official merchandise stores, all profits will be given to the United Nations Agency for Refugees in Ukraine,” the group said in a statement.

Balenciaga

The Balenciaga brand, whose creative director is the Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia, has dedicated a new collection. Demna created two final images in blue and yellow, which symbolized the Ukrainian flag to the show. Others like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Hermès, Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Cartier or Zara have closed their stores in Russia. And it is also necessary to take into account the support of celebrities and models, like Gigi Hadid, who has wanted to give everything she has earned during fashion weeks to support the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Local firms and singers

British rock group vocalist Bring Me The Horizon and Drop Dead clothing brand founder Oliver Sykes has launched a collection of T-shirts with the inscription NO WAR, the profits from which will be sent to help Ukraine. The singer himself developed the design. “My team and I really want to do something important for Ukraine, so we decided to organize a project to help Ukrainian refugees led by my mother. I drew this graphic for a t-shirt, and that’s just the beginning of a great project says the musician.

The organizers of riot festival, which takes place in Chicago, have put two T-shirts on sale: one has the inscription God Save Ukraine (a stylization of the God Save the Queen Sex Pistols album), the second shows a bottle with a Molotov cocktail and a sunflower. Money from merchandise sales goes directly to Revived Soldiers Ukraine and Razom for Ukraine.

Ukrainian knitwear brand Siyai has launched a special collection Ukraine: sweaters, t-shirts and pants. All profits go to help the APU.

For its part, the Ukrainian brand THE KODE by Tatyana Kodzayeva presented a SUPPORT UKRAINE bag made of yellow-blue genuine leather. All funds, except for paying the cost of labor of employees, from the SUPPORT UKRAINE collection go to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.