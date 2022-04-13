Coachella and the boho style. The fashion of the festival in 20 outfits sported by the stars

Coachella, an eternal state of mind

It was 2015 when Alessandra Ambrosio did #foreveronvacation the hashtag announcing the start of the Coachella. Why, drum roll for all eternals hippie insidethe most awaited and coolest musical event of spring is back, on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, to follow also thanks to YouTube livestreams that include interviews with artists, behind the scenes with YouTube Shorts and exclusive pre-parties. But Coachella is not just good music – in the line-up, in addition to Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West there are also Måneskin – it has also transformed into a long parade in the open air of stars and influencers who have given up “Coachella style“a specific fashion trend.

Alessandra Ambrosio and friends. Pressphotodirect / Bauer-Griffin

Crochet sweaters, tie-dye T-shirts, ripped shorts and no more than the knee, bucolic lace dresses, camperos, frayed tops, maxi dresses with psychedelic prints that flutter with the wind, Navaho details, flowers in the hair and woven sandals. A calibrated mix of all the popular catchphrases in the seventies that cyclically return to being more trendy than ever.

Victoria’s Secret models Romee Strijd and Lais Ribeiro. Jeremy Moeller

The flagship stars of these precise looks are undoubtedly Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, the same Alessandra Ambrosio and also a surprising one Dita Von Teese. While waiting to see who will participate in the2022 edition of Coachellawe collected 20 looks which, according to us at Vogue.it, have left their mark on that green lawn that will soon be repopulated by beautiful people and beautiful music in Indio, in the California desert.