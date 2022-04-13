Chris Hemsworth of “Thor: love and thunder” recommends and congratulates the cast of “The Adam Project” | netflix | Cinema and series

The God of thunder’ Chris Hemsworth not only is he attentive to his next film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Thor: love and thunder”, but he is also awaiting the tapes of his friends in the industry and among them he highlighted “The Adam Project”, the production of shawn levy Netflix original that premiered on the platform on March 11.

Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds in “The Adam Project.” Photo: Netflix

Such has been the success of “The Adam project” with Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo, that the film quickly positioned itself in the top 10 of Netflix in different parts of the world and the exception was not in Peru, where it reached number one this last weekend. week.

For this reason, Chris Hemsworth was quick to congratulate his equally set partners, since he has shared many scenes with Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Zoe Saldana as Gamora in the MCU.

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk had a leading role in “Thor: Ragnarok.” Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

“Another home run for @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect. ‘The Adam project’ is a great story and a must see on @netflix. Congratulations to all the cast and crew @jennifer.garner @markruffalo @walker.scobell @zoesaldana,” the Australian actor wrote alongside the poster.

Chris Hemworth posted the poster for “The Adam Project” on his Instagram. Photo: Netflix

Chris Hemsworth fans, who share the same feelings about the film, did not hesitate to leave their good comments. Also, the director Shawn Levy expressed the following: “Than? Thank you Chris!”. Like Mark Ruffalo, with whom he starred in “Thor: Ragnarok”: “Thanks brother! Lots of love”.

“The Adam Project”: what is it about?

Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) is a time traveler who is looking for Laura (Zoe Saldaña), who was lost in space due to unknown situations. However, things get complicated when his ship fails and he takes him to the year 2022, where he meets the younger version of him (Walker Scobell).

“The Adam Project”: official trailer