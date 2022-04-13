Chris Hemsworth of “Thor: love and thunder” recommends and congratulates the cast of “The Adam Project” | netflix | Cinema and series

The God of thunder’ Chris Hemsworth not only is he attentive to his next film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Thor: love and thunder”, but he is also awaiting the tapes of his friends in the industry and among them he highlighted “The Adam Project”, the production of shawn levy Netflix original that premiered on the platform on March 11.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker