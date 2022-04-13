Chiara Biasi repentant of the face filler, decides to dissolve it

Adv



Chiara Biasi he decided to tell all his steps to dissolve the hyaluronic acid he had injected in the past. Repentant of the filler, the influencer now prefers laser treatments and good skin care.

Chiara Biasi admits she regretted the face filler: her treatments to dissolve it

Chiara Biasi has always been very transparent with her followers regarding the aesthetic facial treatments she has done in the past. She admits she regrets injecting the volumetric filler to the face in recent years and therefore decided to start a series of treatments to dissolve it. It is always through Instagram that the influencer of 32 years old tells her audience that she went to the Medical office “Medical Beauty Spot” to Milan for its laser treatments that help with the resorption of hyaluronic acid.

“I must say that all of this (combined with various lasers, treatments and a good beauty routine) has really given my skin its light” .

Biasi is entrusted to a well-known doctor among the Italian stars, the maxillofacial surgeon Carlo Borriellor. Through his stories he states that they already are 3 years who started a series of ultrasound scans to monitor the level of volumizing hyaluronic acid in her face. Together with these checks, Chiara Biasi also undergoes hyaluronidase, a procedure that stimulates an enzyme present within the human body and favors the dissolution of the acid in question. The professional ultrasound – explains the model – is a procedure that allows you to identify the position of the filler left inside the face to get a result safe and effective.

Other stars repent of hyaluronic acid

C.hiara Biasi she is certainly not the first influencer or public figure to announce that she regretted after administering the filler. In fact, other well-known faces also internationally have decided to undertake his same path to remove hyaluronic acid. Among them also the mother of Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid and Hollywood actress Courtney Cox.

