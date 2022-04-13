Celebrities who started as friends and ended with families: from Rihanna to Mila Kunis | Famous
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky surprised with some photos in New York where the diva from Barbados showed her advanced ‘baby bump’.
From that moment, the media did not take their eyes off this couple; Her love story came out, her romantic declarations and even her love history.
Of course, they have not been the only celebrities who have united their lives after being great friends for some time, some even have children.
#1 Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
The two met in 2010, while filming the famous movie ‘Green Lantern’.
They maintained a great friendship until one day they went out on a double date, each one had their partner, but the crush was inevitable. This was commented by the actor, in July 2021, during the SmartLess podcast.
They are the parents of three girls named James, Inez, and Betty. They have been characterized as one of the marriages that make the most funny jokes on social networks.
Celebrities have kept the details of their relationship away from the cameras; Even so, it is known that they worked together, for the first time, in 1999, in the video for the song ‘Got That de Amil’, directed by Jay-Z, and Beyoncé collaborated. She was 18 years old and he was 30 years old.
In 2004 they were seen together on the red carpet of the MTV Music Awards and confirmed their romance.
It took four years for them to marry in an intimate ceremony, of which they revealed photos until 2014.
Despite the infidelities, it is one of the strongest unions in the music industry.
#3 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Their romance began in 2014, when they were both judges on the reality show ‘The Voice’, where they showed that their chemistry was undeniable.
A year later, in July 2015, the divorce of their respective partners was announced: she from the father of her three children, Gavin Rossdale, and Blake, from his second wife, Miranda Lambert.
In February 2016, they made their official engagement at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
On July 3, 2021, they married in an intimate ceremony at the Tishomingo Ranch in Oklahoma, owned by the country musician.
#4 Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
They met when they were part of the famous television series ‘That ’70s Show’. She was 14 years old and he was 19 years old.
Although in fiction they played funny boyfriends, in reality, they were just very good friends.
After Ashton’s divorce with Demi Moore, and Mila’s failed story with actor Macaulay Culkin, they met again casually.
However, and since then, they became inseparable. In 2015 they got married and today they are parents of Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood.
Their love story was framed with some recent photographs in which they are both seen holding hands, while Rihanna shows off her ‘baby bump’, for which they showed that they will soon be parents.