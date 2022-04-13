Celebrities support Ukraine and ask for more help

An intergenerational group including sports, TV and music figures — including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish — join a social media campaign to show support for Ukraine , like Juanes, Luis Fonsi and Alejandro Sanz.

The social media initiative, launched by the Global Citizen organization on Friday, urges governments, institutions, companies and individuals to help finance humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other regions of the world. Celebrities use the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine on their social media to promote the effort.

Springsteen posted a video on Friday to show his support: “Refugees in Ukraine and other parts of the world need your help now,” he said. “Everyone deserves to live in safe and humane conditions.” Barbra Streisand tweeted a link to Global Citizen and wrote: “I have supported and I hope you have too.”

The list of participants also includes The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Green Day, Carole King, Jon Batiste , Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Weezer , 5 Seconds of Summer, Dave Matthews, Radiohead, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Lenny Kravitz, U2 and Usher.

Celine Dion posted a video on Instagram with a caption in English and French that read: “I ask world leaders to help all those who have been forced to leave their homes.” Ellen DeGeneres, in another video, urged world leaders to “do the right thing and contribute the billions of dollars they need.”

The campaign has also been supported by players from various NBA teams such as the Sacramento Kings, the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies; the rock band Metallica, Billy Porter, Julian Lennon, Adam Lambert, Padma Lakshmi, Weezer and Rita Ora.

The initiative comes a day before a fundraising event for refugees from Ukraine called by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.