Celebrate Easter with Prime Gaming and Roblox





Prime Gaming and Roblox know it’s time to celebrate Easter! That’s why Prime Gaming subscribers can claim the Roblox Virtual Nomad Bundle starting today.

Roblox Virtual Nomad Bundle is created by the developer of Arsenal, ROLVe, available to be redeemed until June 15. The Virtual Nomad Bundle includes a skin and a Hood which unlocks the following Arsenal bonuses: a Character Skin, a custom Emote, a weapon skin, Elimination Effect, a Melee Weapon and a Calling Card. This is one of several Prime Gaming collaborations with Robloxwhich aims to add special features to platform experiences.

To claim the Roblox Virtual NomadBundle exclusive to Prime Gaming, visit the following link.

As a reminder, Prime members can claim a collection of free PC games each month, including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™ and more. They can also claim in-game content for games like apex legends,Overwatch,League of Legends and more.

Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy the Virtual Nomad Bundle, remember that you have until June 15 to redeem it.



