Catholic App Hallow and Mark Wahlberg Launch Partnership -2022

catholic prayer and meditation a show Hallow has launched a partnership with actor Mark Wahlberg, the biggest name to date to provide exclusive content for the Chicago-based startup.

Hallow is the world’s most downloaded and used Catholic app Published A new series of resources in conjunction with the actor’s latest film, “Father Sto,” which hits theaters Wednesday. Wahlberg invested his own money in the production of the film which is based on the true story of the father. Stuart Long, boxer turned priest. Co-starring Mel Gibson.

Although Wahlberg is religiously Catholic and did not shy away from sharing his faith, “Father Stowe” is his first religious project. So when the founders of Hallow, who are big fans of Wahlberg, heard about it, they reached out to him to find out how they could help people discover the film while helping people at scale develop the habit of daily prayer.

“I was really inspired by how open he is to sharing his faith and his morning prayer routine,” said Alex Jones, co-founder of Halo. Wahlberg’s fox business. “He gave a lot of the talk about how important his faith has been to him throughout his career.”

Jones says the Wahlberg deal is without a doubt the biggest and most expansive partnership Hallow has had recently, but the app has partnered with a number of other notable actors, starting with Jonathan Romy, who plays Jesus in The Chosen, and is one of the main content creators Actor Mario López has also created content for the application.

Hallow has seen a rise since it was founded in 2018 by Jones, Eric Kereks and Alessandro DeSanto.

A year ago, the app raised $12 million in its first round led by venture capital firm General Catalyst, raising another $40 million after a Series B round that included the likes of the billionaire investor. Pedro Thiely Drive Capital, Teamworthy Ventures, Narya VC, Contrary Capital, Uncork Capital, Susa Ventures, and Scott Malpass, the only American appointed by Pope Francis as a member of the Vatican Bank’s board of directors.

To date, the app has achieved nearly 2.5 million downloads, with 65 million sentence completions, a 700% year-over-year increase in sessions completed.

Halo didn’t just appeal to Catholics. Jones says they hear from many different clients. Faith Wallpapers beyond other Christian denominations, including Jewish, Muslim, and Atheist users, who use the app to find peace or deepen their spirituality. When they reviewed the app a few months ago, the user who completed the most sentences on the app was an evangelical woman.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to travel alongside people and witness God at work,” Jones said of Halo’s success. “He’s obviously done all the heavy lifting here.”