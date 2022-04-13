Carla Estrada shows off her meeting with Steven Spielberg.

After Carla Estrada accompanied his sondirector Carlos Lopez Estradanominated for an Oscar for the animated film ‘Raya and the last dragon’, the Mexican producer lived a dream night at the gala after party.

The producer of soap operas such as ‘El privilege de amar’, ‘Alborada’ and ‘Sortilegio’, among other success stories, was at the same table as the American director, steven spielbergso he did not hesitate to immortalize his meeting with a photograph.

With films like ‘Schindler’s List’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Jaws’, among others, Steven is considered one of the pioneers of the New York era. Hollywood and he is also one of the most recognized and popular directors in the world film industry.

Grateful to her son Carlos for allowing her to live a magical and unforgettable experiencein an interview for the program 'First hand', Carla Estrada said she was more than proud of the path her first-born son has traveled in the film industry.











© Carla Estrada was at the 2022 Oscar with her son, director Carlos López Estrada.

Carla Estrada and her experience at the Oscar 2022





In addition, Carla Estrada shared that the night of the oscar 2022 It will remain forever in his heart, because he never imagined that one day he would be at the most important gala in international cinema.











© Carla Estrada also spent time with the creators of Encanto, winner of best animated film.

Carla Estrada at the Oscars 2022



