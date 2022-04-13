Cannes Film Festival and its official selection of films will be known in days

The Cannes Film Festival, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this yearreveals this Thursday, April 14, its official selection of films and predictably the presidency of its jury, in a highly politicized context due to the war in Ukraine.

The general delegate of the festival, Thierry Fremauxwill announce the list and for the 2022 edition some industry media such as variety magazine, bet on the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz or the French Marion Cotillard.

The presence of Cruz would give a new enhancement to the Spanish cinema that shone in the Berlinale with “Alcarràs”, by Carla Simón (Oso de Oro), in addition to four Oscar nominations this year (although only one was finalized, for best animated short).

Six Spanish films competed last year in parallel sections of Cannes. The 75th festival of the French coastal city will be held from May 17 to 28 and the great unknown surrounding its selection is the space assigned to Ukrainian filmmakers, or to Russians who oppose the regime of Vladimir Putin.

Like other festivals, Cannes announced after the invasion of Ukraine that will not accept official delegations from Moscow. But Russia has plenty of protesting filmmakers like 30-year-old Kantemir Balagov (author of “Tesnota”), who fled the country, or 52-year-old Kirill Serebrennikov (author of “Leto”).

Serebrennikov, who was sentenced in Russiaalready competed last year in Cannes, and in July will open the Festival theater of Avignon.

Premieres

Cannes is above all synonymous with “glamor” and glittering premieres, although for the moment the film industry, limping after the pandemic and the challenge of platforms such as Netflix, It has only announced two major productions: the second part of “Top Gun”, with Tom Cruise, and “Elvis” by Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

Last year the French director Julia Ducournau won the contest with the controversial “Titane”. The master of horror and science fiction cinema David Cronenberg could present his new production, as well as George Miller, legendary Australian author of “Mad Max”.

More than 2,000 films were submitted for the official selection. Last year Cannes had a record number of films in competition, due to the pandemic, which caused a backlog of productions.

On the women’s side, few names sound: the American Kelly Reichardt or the French Rebecca Zlotowski and Alice Winocour.

The two French directors present films with Franco-Belgian actress Virginie Efirawho will be mistress of ceremonies at the opening and closing of the festival.

South Korean Bong Joon-ho took in 2019 the Palme d’Or for “Parasite” and this year he could return to the official selection like his compatriot Park Chan Wook.

And on the technological side, Cannes announces an alliance with the social network TikTok, where millions of young people post short videos daily. Quite a sign of the times to come.

The rules of the festival oblige to present films that will later be released in French cinemas. That will prevent the arrival of movies like “Blonde”, Netflix’s vision of the life of Marilyn Monroe, with Ana de Armas.