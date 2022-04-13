Can you imagine it? Gwen Stefani told that she lost her role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith against Angelina Jolie

During 2005 it premiered Mr and Mrs smith film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, where they both play a couple of hit men, hired by different agencies which turns them into enemies. Beyond the box office success, the story remained in people’s memory because on the recording set the couple met for the first time, immediately falling in love.

Pitt, who was Jennifer Aniston’s partner at the time, left the blonde from friends to unite his life with Jolie, with whom he had six children and ended up separating in 2019. But this love story almost did not happen, because it was another actress who was contemplated for the role of Jane Smith.

This is Gwen Stefani, who in an interview with presenter Ellen DeGeneres confessed that she had auditioned for the famous movie. During a trivia game, the host asked him, “What character did you cast in a movie that people would be amazed to know?” The blonde’s immediate response was “Mr and Mrs smith Angelina beat me.”

The surprise was both for the public present and for the driver who replied that the story would have been completely different if Stefani had remained in the role, alluding to the relationship that Pitt and Jolie began on the set.

In addition to her singing career, Gwen Stefani has acted in a few movies, including The Aviator Along with Leonardo DiCaprio, playing actress Jean Harlow, a role that earned her a SAG Award nomination. She has also appeared as herself in the series Dawson’s Creek and the movie Zoolander.

Enjoy the moment from minute 2:44 below: