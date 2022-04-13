Camila Cabello walks through London with a translucent top and melts her followers: PHOTOS

Camila Hair has become one of the most outstanding latinas mainly within the field of music, since he has known how to develop as a soloist with great success.

Now you are starting a new stage in his career, Well, he is very close to releasing his third album called “Family“, from which two singles are released”Don’t go yet” Y “Bam Bamalongside Ed Sheeran.

So with just a few weeks to go until her new album drops, the star is found in London where She showed off her curves with a peculiar outfit.

IG @camila_cabello

The singer boasted through her social networks the incredible set that he chose to wear through the London streets, where some parts of his body that he left uncovered can be seen.

The Cuban has stood out for don’t wear a bra, like many other celebrities and who has become trend in many women.

As part of her style, the interpreter of “Miss” opted on this occasion for a translucent top with a net that revealed part of her abdomen and chest.

Also, to complement her look, the protagonist of “cinderella“He chose baggy black pants along with an all-black type coat with colors like fireworks.

Taking advantage of her stay in England and with an incredible look, the singer did a small photo session and wrote: “You may not have boobies but I have boobies underneath.”

The images have exceeded more than one and a half million likes in the Instagram post, where his fans expressed how good he looked.

Recently, he gave an interview to “The One Show” where when dancing to her most recent song she accidentally showed part of her bust and turned viral on TikTok: “I just showed you everything, I hope you didn’t see a nipple!”

amv