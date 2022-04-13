Camila Cabello teaches how to wear covered this season

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao is a 25-year-old Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress. Camila Cabello, as she is known in the artistic world, is one of the most important artists of the moment and is going through a great moment in the workplace. The young singer, she showed on her social networks how to wear covered this season.

Camila Hair She was known for having formed the female group Fifth Harmony but in the year 201 she decided to leave it to bet on her solo career. Her first solo single was released in 2017 entitled ‘Havana’, with which she managed to position herself at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. A year later, her first album called ‘Camila’ was released.

In addition to the cinema Hair He began his career in the world of cinema, where he obtained various roles in television series, but it was not until 2021 that he got his leading role in Cinderella. Thanks to her participation on the small screen, she met her partner for two years, Shaun Mendes, a Canadian singer. However, the romance of the Hollywood actors came to an end in November last year.

Camila Hair She seems to have easily gotten over the split with Shaun Mendes as she has been seen enjoying her single life on social media. This is not the case of the Canadian singer who is still trying to overcome her separation from Cabello. Mendes assured that she feels alone and that he does not know who to turn to when she feels sad. On the side of the 25-year-old, she stated that she focused on her priorities, which are music, fashion and cinema.

On the other hand, besides being one of the most popular singers in the world, Camila Hair stands out for its foray into fashion. For winter, she chose her special garment, which are the coats. Through her social networks, she was in charge of demonstrating three different styles. The first of them is a brown coat, which is one of the most classic options as a wardrobe item for winter, and for this she chose a tan color. Another coat that she showed was a checkered or patterned one, which is part of the trend of this 2022. The last one is a classic gray coat which she combined with a white turtleneck blouse and a semi-transparent mini skirt.