Camila Cabello posed in the bathtub without any clothes and dazzled her fans with her sensuality

Camila Cabello knows how to delight her fans with her Cuban beauty and her spectacular curves.

The singer and former member of the musical group Fifth Harmony He is at a good point in his career. A little over a month ago ‘Bam Bam’ with British singer Ed Sheeran and recently released his new album ‘Familia’.

The song has become a success and has launched the career of the artist of Cuban origin. Without a doubt, the talented singer has been able to make her way in the music industry.

But Camila not only surprises with her spectacular songs with Latin rhythms, she also does it with her impressive photos that leave all her followers speechless for her sensuality and indisputable beauty.

This time he surprised his followers with a hot photo that left everyone shocked.

Camila Cabello decided to get into the bathtub without any clothes to take a spectacular photo in which the foam covered part of her body.

The singer accompanied her look with a towel that wrapped her hair, a beautiful necklace and long ones.

With this spectacular photo, the artist announced to her audience that her new album ‘Familia’ is now available on all platforms.

Previously, the singer published other hot photos of her look to appear at the Rockefeller Center in New York. The Cuban wore a body with a pronounced neckline on her breasts, jean shorts adjusted to her thighs and leggings on her legs that complement the artist’s urban outfit.

The artist expressed her excitement on her social networks to perform live after several years. This April 12, Camila appeared on the stage of the “Today Show” program, which is part of the Citi Concert initiative, which promotes one of the financial institutions of the United States in New York.

“Today is the first time in years that I get to sing with you guys. It felt amazing to see you with your friends having a good time.no time Nothing is more FAMILY than listening to this album with your friends, whether online or in person. Let this album help you find a community, find a friend even if you are on the internet. That would make me the happiest,” the singer wrote in a photo gallery she posted from the event.

The artist wore a total jean look with a long strapless jumpsuit and gloves of the same fabric. A style on trend for 2022.