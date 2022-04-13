Camila Cabello invites you to listen to her new album

On his Instagram account with more than 61 million followers, the singer Camila Cabello, who usually makes Internet users fall in love with her special outfits, She was delighted to have met some of her fans and to have been able to sing the songs from her new album with them.

In the description of the post, Camila comments that there is something that makes her very happy and that is seeing a group of friends enjoying themselves their music as if they were family.

“Today is the first time in years that I can sing with you. It felt amazing to see you and your friends having a good time. Nothing is more FAMILY than listening to this album with your friends, whether online or in person, let this album help you find a community, find a friend, even on the internet. That would make me the happiest,” wrote the artist.

Something shocking was her look, as she wore a large denim dress with a jacket of the same material that she wore with the naturalness that characterizes her.

Loyal fans who thank you for your music

In the comments of the publication, several Instagram users extolled the beauty of the singer and claimed to be happy with that moment she gave her fans.

“You are unbelievably beautiful and Familia deserves all the praise because it is amazing,” one of her fans wrote.

“I’m crying, this was so special… the most special day of all” commented another follower.

“I have to take a trip to New York and see you with my friends from the fandom <3 they are really my family”.

“I loved the little party crash at Stationhead, those community moments are so precious and I love them.”

“You are amazing, and thanks for hanging out with us at Stationhead. I love you, I hope you rest today.

“I had so much fun watching you perform on @todayshow this morning @camila_cabello.”

“Thank you for being you. Thanks for this album. Thank you for being so kind Camila. I really learn a lot from you.”

From what we read, her followers will pay attention to her and will try to find in her music that family that the artist talks about so much. Let’s hope that this fan club grows more every day and that Camila continues to fall in love with her works.

