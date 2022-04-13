Camila Cabello imposed her law in New York with a live performance

With much enthusiasm and joy! Camila Cabello brought her good vibes to New York City after her legendary participation on the stage of the “Today Show” program, framed in turn in the Citi Concert initiative, which promotes one of the financial institutions of the North American country, Just Jared said on your doorstep.

In this way, the protagonist of Amazon’s “Cinderella” performed several songs from “Familia”, her most recent album, including “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak”.

She also wowed attendees with her denim look, combining flared jeans with a corset-style blouse, as well as a long denim trench coat with rhinestone embellishments. In conclusion, simply divine!

More details

Camilo Cabello took advantage of the moment to perform for the first time, and with a live audience, his song “Boys Don’t Cry”, also belonging to his record production “Familia”.

“I hope you enjoyed the concert, let’s do it again sometime x (…) I can’t wait to see you all in a few minutes at today’s show in Rockefeller Plaza in NYC! (…) I want you to see photos of you with the family !! », she expressed in his Instagram post and story.

On the other hand, many fans of the artist applauded her performance. “I’ve never looked so good so early in the morning (alluding to the show)”, “What a great performance! So good to see her on your show this morning! Please put it back!”, “”I saw it from the UK! So proud of Camila and so happy that she had such a great time surrounded by adoring fans in New York. I wish I was there to hug this angel. Thank you for having her, her performances were AMAZING as always!! I love you for life Camila Cabello”, “I really enjoyed seeing Camila Cabello act this morning”, “Exceptional performance!!!”, were some of the reactions of the netizens.