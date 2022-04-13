BTS: Maisie Williams is ARMY and her bias hasn’t changed in over four years | video game of thrones | Asian culture

Several years, Maisie Williams is an admirer of bts. The actress revealed her facet ARMY for the first time in 2018 and to date maintains a Bangtan edit as a Twitter cover. Four years later, the “Game of thrones” figure spoke about his South Korean idols and reaffirmed who his bias was in Bangtan.

Williams (24) spoke with the British magazine GQ and answered questions from fans on social media. One of these tweets wondered if Maisie would have an extra Twitter profile as a fan of BTS.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS’s Jungkook is one of the celebrities that people dream of the most, according to a study

“I wish I had one. It would be cool,” she expressed. The artist recalled in detail that she attended a Bangtan performance. “I was able to see them (BTS) just before the quarantine. It was amazing, but Jungkook’s knee was injured, and he’s my favorite so I didn’t get to see him dance in person.”

“If they do another tour, then I’ll try to see them there,” said the English-Canadian star.

Fans noticed that the actress has been consistent with his love of BTS’s music and that his bias was still Jungkookjust as he had expressed it four years ago.

In 2018, Maisie Williams responded with hearts to a post on the official Bangtan Boys account. The interaction caused a furor among fans who asked if she was part of the ARMY.

Maisie Williams talked about BTS on her social networks. Photo: Twitter

“Yes, BTS stan for life,” replied the famous television figure. After adding that Jungkook was his favorite member of the boy band, Williams joined the “Idol challenge” and danced the choreography of the mentioned song.

-More BTS news-

BTS in Las Vegas with “PTD on stage”

BTS continues its live performances after the COVID-19 pandemic. With four sold-out dates, the South Korean idols gave their first two “Permission to dance on stage in Las Vegas” shows at Allegiant Stadium for the entire ARMY.

When are the last dates for “PTD Las Vegas”?

“PTD Las Vegas” closes this weekend in style. On Friday the 15th and Saturday the 16th, BTS will celebrate the last two dates of the third stop of “Permission to dance.”

BTS at a press conference before “PTD on stage in Las Vegas”. Photo: Twitter.

Attendees at the “PTD” after party upset with the DJs

While the “PTD” concerts have been like a dream for ARMY, the second date of the afterparty generated uneasiness in the fans. Attendees to the event at the Jewel Nightclub denounced the lack of professionalism of the DJs on social networks.

As they share, they did not play Bangtan’s music for a long time despite the fact that it was an official idol event. Also, one of them would have disrespected a fan.

Uncomfortable moments experienced by BTS fans at the after party. Event is part of the official itinerary of “PTD Las Vegas”. Photo: BIGHIT/Twitter composition

Celebrities who are ARMYs

Maisie Williams is just one of the many celebrities who are ARMYs. Among them, probably the most famous is John Cena due to the great passion he has shown for BTS. You also find Jimmy Fallon, Jared Leto, Becky G, Ariana Grande, Emma Stone, Cole Sprouse, Tyra Banks, Cristian Castro, etc. on the list.