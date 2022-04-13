“Blood Matter”, a thriller with Matt Damon that wins in the everyday | culture and entertainment

After passing through the Cannes Film Festival, “A Matter of Blood” arrives in Spanish theaters this Friday, a thriller with Matt Damon that reaches its best moments in the most intimate part of a story that mixes action and drama and that takes place mainly in Marseille (France).

Damon plays Bill, an oil industry worker who travels to the French city to see his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is serving time for a murder she claims she did not commit. There he meets Virginie (Camille Cottin) and her little daughter Maya (Lilou Siauvaud, quite a discovery).

The contrast between the rude and silent Bill, an American from Oklahoma whose reality is limited to his town, and Virginie, a theater actress who raises her daughter alone, is the best thing about a film inspired by the case of the American Amanda Knox. , accused and later acquitted of the murder of the British Meredith Kercher in 2007 in Perugia (Italy).

The daily relationship established between the three and Bill’s progressive integration into French life is the most interesting aspect of the film directed by Tom McCarthy, who won the Oscar for best screenplay for “Spotlight” (2015).

A film that in a certain way explores the current situation in the United States through the character of Bill, but which is also a story of relationships and redemption, as the director explained at the film’s presentation in Cannes.

The thriller part of the film is related to the investigation that Bill initiates to try to prove his daughter’s innocence and that leads him to enter the marginal neighborhoods of Marseille. And that is where the story works worst.

McCarthy began working on this film ten years ago with the idea of ​​creating a thriller set in a port city, which would be Marseille inspired by the trilogy about this city by Jean-Claude Izzo.

“The nuances and textures of the city were undeniably cinematic and the confluence of cultures and the rhythm of the coastal metropolis seemed like the perfect setting for the film,” explains the filmmaker in the film’s press releases.

A project that he temporarily abandoned because he realized that it lacked a human dimension. Seven years later he returned to the script and decided to work with the French screenwriters Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, who helped him polish “the concept of moral authority in the United States.”

This made it possible to build a journey for Bill, who finds himself in Marseille with something completely different from what he knows and that is going to change his vision of the world.

And to that it was essential, in Damon’s opinion, that his character’s origin be Oklahoma. “They invite you to their houses, to barbecues (…) all men are similar, their bodies, glasses, caps… they are strong, every physical detail was important,” explained the actor in Cannes.

From that landscape he travels to Marseille, a multicultural city in the south of France that is everything he hasn’t known and that Damon was passionate about. “It is a spectacular place, if he were a young man this would be the place where he would live,” he assured.

Damon also referred to the work of “three amazing actresses” and especially that of Siauvaud. “The first day I worked with her, I immediately realized that I was working with a 9-year-old Meryl Streep.”

Neither the girl speaks English nor the actor French, but they didn’t even need the translator to communicate and they did it, like their characters, with single words and gestures.

A story, the actor pointed out, about a specific man from a very specific place in the United States but one that is as universal as a father’s concern for his daughter.

