Björk stars in new trailer for The Northman

Björk is one of the protagonists of the new trailer for The Northmanmovie directed by Robert Eggers. The Viking drama is about to hit theaters and Focus Features decided to show some of its most shocking scenes in a trailer in which we also see Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke in action.

Each of them plays a very important character in this impressive film. For example, Kidman and Hawke play the parents of a young warrior who fights against his own uncle and the dark forces that took his family from him. In this video, we see how the Icelandic singer embodies a powerful woman who conveys a prophecy to the young version of the prince played by Skarsgård.

In the same way, we can confirm that it will be an engaging work that borders on theatrical, very faithful to the style of this director whom many frame within the so-called “auteur cinema”.

The Northman. Photo: Focus Features.

The synopsis of this feature film reads: “In Iceland, in the middle of the 10th century, a Norse prince seeks revenge at all costs for the death of his father.” This production marks Eggers’ return to the big screen after the success of witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019). The American filmmaker wrote the screenplay for The Northman in collaboration with Nordic Icelander Sjón, who has co-written songs with Björk.

The cast of this production is completed by Claes Bang, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Murray McArthur, Ian Gerard Whyte and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson. The epic film will have its official premiere on April 22.

At the end of last year we had already reported that Björk and Taylor-Joy appeared in the first trailer for The Northman.