Ben Affleck warned his ex before revealing that he will marry Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they made make your commitment public a few days ago and now more details are revealed about the news and how their former partners reacted to this decision.

A source close to the actress Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-partner and mother of his three children, revealed that it was his own ex who notified him about his new commitmentLikewise, Affleck would have spoken with his children about it, before the information was revealed to the general public.

“He told Jenn and the kids, so they already knew,” the person told People en Español magazine.

ex-wife of Ben Affleckwith whom he was until 2018, would be happy for his ex, because he knows that Jennifer Lopez has been a good influence in the actor’s life.

The ‘Bronx diva’ shared with her followers through your newsletter the news of their engagement, this after trying to hide her ring commitment to the press.

In addition, Jennifer Lopez assured that Ben Affleck surprised her in the bathtub with your proposal.

“Tears came to my eyes,” he confessed, something that could be seen in the video he shared. “It wasn’t anything very fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined,” she said.

It should be remembered that in 2002 JLo and the actor got engaged, but two years later the plans were cancelled. Later the singer and actress married Marc Anthony and conceived her two children Emm and Max.

For his part, Ben Effleck did the same with Jennifer Garner and from their romance Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were born.