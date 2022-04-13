Ben Affleck proposes to Jennifer Lopez in the most curious place: the bathroom

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez star a movie love storya, after taking a second opportunity twenty years after their courtship, the couple is at its best moment and On April 8, the singer announced that the actor had proposed to her.

Now, five days later, JLo wanted to give more details of how the hand request was.

IN A MOST CURIOUS PLACE

The actress told in her newsletter, ‘On The JLo’, the curious place where her boyfriend’s request caught hertaking a bubble bath.

” On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed.Jennifer revealed.

The diva from the Bronx admitted that the moment caught her “totally off guard”.

“I I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same timetrying to wrap my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening again,” the singer wrote, ” I was literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES, of course it’s a YES‘”.

Jennifer Lopez confessed that she could not avoid tears at the beautiful moment and that the simplicity with which Ben Affleck carried out the request made it even more special.

” I was smiling so big and tears were streaming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and complete. It was nothing fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined.“, adding that it was “Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there, one for the other. Two very lucky people. Who had a second chance at true love“.

A DREAM RING

Jennifer Lopez also spoke in ‘On The JLo’ of the engagement ring and the meaning of the green stone that the jewel carries, of which she said that this color has always been lucky for her.

“He gives me a ring and says it’s a green diamond. Green is my favorite color, it’s also my lucky color. Obviously, it will be my lucky color forever. It means a lot when someone thinks of you and loves you and sees you. Y it was the most perfect moment“explained the singer and actress.