Battle for Condo Canyon, news patch 20.10

The present day Epic Gamesthe developers of Fortnite, have released a new revision for the popular video game battle royalethis complete update is the version 20.10and brings with it a new battle for The Daily Bugle Come in IO Y the resistancenow the war is between the two forces in Canyon Condoafter the Resistance gained apparent victory in The Daily Buglein addition to this, new changes arrive, the return of the Jetpacks and readjustments.

The Daily Buglenow it’s just a stage of the past, as there are funding stations for an armored battle bus and a set of turrets at that location, plus, just like with that battle, the new Battle for Condo Canyon includes an appearance by Huntmaster Saberso interested players can help the resistance right now and fight the IO in the place.

On the other hand, the expected return of the jet packsis here, and they make a new appearance within IO Blimpswhere players can find the items hanging on the walls of IO Blimps after boarding the air vehicles, only there’s a key change in how the air vehicles work. jet packs since the last time they were in Fortnitebecause now, they can attack while moving and aiming down the sights of a weapon.

Among the other changes, a couple of seasonal items have been retired for a limited time and both Egg Launchers What Bouncy Eggs are available in FortniteAlthough not in competitive playlists, remember that egg launchers fire eggs that deal explosive damage and can be found in chests and on the ground.

While bouncy eggs temporarily reduce the effect of gravity on the user and restore some shield, and can only be found on the ground, which makes sense given that it’s only around because of Easter, and this patch has brought it. back to the game.

The review update v20.10 from Fortniteis now available on most major platforms, except for the version of iOSfor now.