Barbie is getting a live-action movie with Margot Robbie

The formula followed by the big movie production houses, such as Disneyhave been the live actions. Bringing back those great animated stories, but now, played by people in a “real world”.

This is the case of the new film that is cooking. And it is that in the last hours it has been announced that the first tape will be made in live action barbiestarring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. This was recently reported by the portal ‘The Hollywood Reporter’

This news has generated many expectations. It was four years ago when speculation began about its possible realization, although it was in 2019 when the decision was made to produce it.

On the internet, various photos have begun to appear in which the actor can be seen Ryan Goslingfamous for roles in such films as ‘La La Land’with a new look, showing a very light blonde hair color, which shows that the recordings of this film have already begun.

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey will work together in the Barbie movie ???? I hope they play sisters because they are identical ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AYIrOCIFPO — ANDRU (@andrugeek) April 11, 2022

Also, it was learned that the actress Emma Mckeyfamous for her participation in the successful series ‘Sex Education’, will also be present in the ‘Barbie’ movie.

When will he come to the cinema? live action barbie?

The release date is still unknown of this Barbie movie. What is known is that the management will be in charge of Greta Gerwing and Noah Baumbach and it is thought that it will be at the end of this 2022 or the beginning of 2023, when this project reaches the cinemas.

The most famous doll in the world

Barbie is a brand of dolls manufactured by the American toy company Mattel Inc., fFormed in March 1959.

She is the main image of a brand of Mattel dolls and accessories, which includes other members of her family and collectible dolls. Barbie has been more than important in the toy market for over sixty years and has been the subject of numerous controversies and lawsuits, often parodying the doll and its lifestyle.​



