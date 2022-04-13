ATTENTION, CULÉS: Oliver Kahn’s overwhelming response to Lewandowski’s alleged agreement with Xavi’s FC Barcelona

While in Poland, Germany, Italy and Spain there is talk of very advanced talks between Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona (there are even reports of total agreement between the historic striker and the Catalan club), Oliver Kahn, general director of Bayern Munich, came out to quell rumors and speculation.

KAHN’S RESPONSE ON LEWANDOWSKI’S FUTURE

In the preview of the UEFA Champions League match against Villarreal (the Bavarians were left out, by the way), The Titan He denied that they are considering the departure of the Polish striker. Oli reminded everyone that Lewy He has a valid contract until 2023. So, they have him at least one more season.

In addition, he assured that the Allianz Arena entity is not evaluating, in any way, letting go of a footballer who guarantees 30 or 40 goals per season. They have time with renewal talks.

“Apparently there is a competition to see who can bring out the most nonsense about Robert Lewandowski. We will definitely have Robert with us next season. It is very important to mention that we have a contract that is valid for another season. If there is something to report, we will also do it.”

“The club is not crazy and is not discussing the transfer of a player who scores between 30 and 40 goals per season. We have a contract with Robert. We have always said that we would start talks, we did it a long time ago “declared the German leader, in an interview with Amazon Prime.

The culé interest is real, but nothing can be resolved if Bayern Munich is not willing to negotiate and be flexible. And, well, Kahn has just pointed out that they are still counting on Lewandowski, that his plan is to enforce the current contract and that they are not working on the departure of their scorer.

In the leader of Germany, despite everything that has been said, THEY HAVE LEWY.

Undefeated data. Robert Lewandowski registers 47 goals in 41 games played this season with Bayern Munich. Tremendous.

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski has been the top scorer in the world in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Last year he signed his highest scoring cycle. He signed 69 touchdowns in 59 games. Craziness.