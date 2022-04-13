Announce possible wedding of Silvio Berlusconi with his young girlfriend

Rome, Italy.- The itaLiano Silvio Berlusconiaged 83, three times former prime minister, allegedly will marry his current partnerthe deputy Marta Fascina32 years old, that is, 53 years younger that he.

The announcement of a possible wedding today has unleashed a wave of rumors about what would be the third marriage of the veteran politician and businessman from Italy.

The Italian newspaper “Libero Quotidiano” published today that the couple “intends to get married”, after more than two years of relationship, according to their own sources, while the “Corriere della sera” assures that the marriage “could be celebrated before of March” if the politician’s children with his ex-wives Carla Dall’oglio and Veronica Lario do not object.

Berlusconi and Fascina, a deputy for the center-right Forza Italia party, which he founded, began their relationship in 2020, when the media published photos of them both in Switzerland.

Since then, the couple has shown their love on social networks and in public events, with signs of affection such as the kiss they shared ten days ago during the soccer match of the Italian team Monza, which Berlusconi owns.

The one who was Berlusconi’s partner between 2009 and 2019, Francesca Pascale, 36, assured when asked about the possible wedding that she was happy for them.

“I still love him, he was the most important person in a difficult phase of my life, when you are 20 years old and you are no longer a teenager or mature. If they invite me, I will go to the wedding. And I will smoke a joint, for civil disobedience,” Pascale told “La Repubblica” newspaper.

In the last two years, Fascina has always been by Berlusconi’s side, such as when he tried to run for President of the Republic in the last elections in January, a move that did not go well for the tycoon, as well as on the many occasions in which He has been hospitalized for health problems.