Anastasiya Kvitko, the Russian Kim Kardashian, falls in love with her fans in tight shorts and a heart-stopping neckline

the sexy Anastasiya Kvitko He wanted to raise the temperature a few degrees on social networks and for that reason he posted a series of photographs that left his 12.1 million Instagram fans a little more in love with her voluptuous anatomy and that angelic face.

A few hours ago, the so-called Russian Kim Kardashian did not tempt her heart to upload three postcards in which she allowed herself to be admired wearing a tight white shorts that could barely be contained by her rear curvesShe also complemented her look with a heart-stopping neckline, without a bra.

“Weekend vibes” is the short text she chose to describe her images.

Previously, the model Anastasiya Kvitko stole glances when she dared to pose sitting on a bench, wearing a corset, heels, stockings, and a tiny white thong that exposed those legs and prominent hips that melt thousands of hearts.

