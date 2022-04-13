An obese Mark Wahlberg looks unrecognizable for his next film | People | Entertainment

The story of a near-atheist heavyweight boxer who attempted to become an actor, teacher, and eventually became a priest after experiencing a spiritual revelation has caused the actor Mark Wahlberg I have drastically increased in body weight to play that role.

The artist himself has posted photographs that have been capturing his transformation to become Stuart Long, former pastor of the Diocese of Helena (Portland, Oregon); however, not even those images could prepare the public not to be surprised by the photographs that the magazine squire, Middle East Edition, in which Mark is observed in the middle of a recording set with a notable overweight.

Mark Wahlberg has put on weight for his new role. Photo taken during the recording of ‘Padre Stu’.

In the program) ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Wahlberg had mentioned that “after doing the boxing scenes, I can put on as much weight as possible over the course of the movie, so I challenge myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks,” he quotes. Esquire to Mark.

That publication mentions that the actor would have already gained about 20 pounds, although in the photos he may also be wearing facial and neck prostheses in this production in which he shares the screen with Mel Gibson, who would repeat the role of his father (in 2017 did the same in Dads war 2).

As for his eventual weight loss plans, Wahlberg, who is passionate about fitness and healthy eating, could be back to his former self in a few weeks. (AND)